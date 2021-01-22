(WAND)- With the state's progress so-far in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, Illinois can start moving into the early stages of Phase 1B of the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Plan beginning on Monday, Jan. 25.
Even with a limited amount of vaccines being distributed, the state has been busy making preparations to ensure efficient distribution as soon as more vaccine becomes available.
Illinois has surpassed its daily vaccination record multiple times, most recently vaccinating more than 44,000 people in a 24-hour period.
The state has administered more than 60 percent of its vaccine allocation outside of Chicago, not including the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, and substantially more once data lag in the reported administrations is accounted for.
"Illinois is building capacity so that as the vaccine supply increases, we will be ready," said Governor JB Pritzker. "As the nation awaits greater supplies and we ramp up vaccination sites, every Illinoisan can do their part to fight this pandemic with the tools we know to work – masking and distancing – and over the last 8 weeks we've all used those tools and made real progress. Enormous sacrifices are being made to achieve this progress, but those sacrifices are making a real difference."
"As more vaccine is allocated to Illinois, and more people are eligible to be vaccinated, we are starting to see the finish line coming into focus," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "I am cautiously optimistic with the trends we are seeing in Illinois, but I want to stress how important it is for us to continue our public health actions of wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings. Getting to the end of this pandemic will be about the choices we make. The choice to wear our mask, the choice to keep our distance, and the choice to get vaccinated."
Over 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for Phase 1B. Eligible residents will be able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard (ILNG) assisted sites, at a site operated by a local health department, or at a partner pharmacy.
All residents over the age of 65 and frontline essential workers can receive the vaccine.
Vaccines will be made available to eligible residents by appointment only.
Walgreens is now online on a limited number of sites statewide. CVS and Jewel-Osco will be coming online early next week, and additional pharmacies such as Hy-Vee, Mariano's, and Kroger will be joining later next week.
As the federal supply of vaccines increases, the state will expand its distribution plan allowing for walk-in locations and expanding its sites to allow additional providers like doctors' offices and urgent care clinics.
Over 18 state and federal agencies, including the ILNG, the Illinois State Police, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency personnel who could be assisting in COVID-19 response will be vaccinated at McCormick Place in Chicago and the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield.
These sites are not open to the public at this time.
