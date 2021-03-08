(WAND) - In the final AP poll before the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed this weekend on Selection Sunday, the Fighting Illini checked in at Number 3.
That puts them moving ahead of the now Number 4, Michigan.
Many bracketologists predict Brad Underwood’s team will be a No. 1 seed on Sunday.
Still ahead of the Illini are No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor. Illinois beat Michigan by 23 points last week.
Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue are also all still on the top 25 going into the season’s last week.
The Big Ten Tournament starts Wednesday.
After Illinois finished second in the conference, it secured the double-bye and will not take the court until Friday.
