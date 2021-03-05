CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois student is now Grammy nominated after participating in professional oratorio.
Sophia Byrd got to sing with the ensemble as a college freshman.
It led to two Grammy nominations for Byrd before she has finished college.
Byrd is now a U. of I. senior and a soprano studying lyric theatre.
She was one of six vocalists who performed in “Place,” a 2018 work by composer Ted Hearne and poet Saul Williams that explores the effects of gentrification in a Brooklyn neighborhood.
“Place” is nominated for Grammy Awards for best chamber music/small ensemble performance and best contemporary classical composition.
The Grammy Awards will be televised on CBS on March 14.
“Place” premiered at the Brooklyn Academy of Music Next Wave Festival in October 2018, when Byrd was a sophomore at Illinois.
A Los Angeles premiere of the work planned for March 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic.
Byrd began singing at age 6 in a church choir.
“The idea that singing a song can touch someone and shape their day, their week, their month, their year is so powerful, and it’s such a privilege and honor to do that,” Byrd said.
She sang in the Chicago Children’s Choir for ten years, through high school. Hearne and several others involved with “Place” also are alumni of the children’s choir, and one of them suggested Byrd for the part in “Place.”
Since singing in “Place,” Byrd has appeared in two other contemporary operas that premiered in New York City – “The Good Swimmer,” about the Vietnam War, and “REV. 23,” a contemporary take on Adam and Eve in which consumption of media is the forbidden fruit.
In the Lyric Theatre program, Byrd appeared in “Crazy for You” and “Songs for a New World.” She was part of the cast that started rehearsing “A Little Night Music” before that spring 2020 production was canceled due to the pandemic.
