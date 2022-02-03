ILLINOIS (WAND) - The snow has stopped falling across central Illinois, but roads are still covered in many areas.
Plow drivers are working overtime to try and catch up from the 48 hours of snow. That's why about 130 Illinois National Guard soldiers have been deployed throughout the region to help rescue stranded drivers.
"When the snow is too bad for tow trucks to get out there and do their jobs, who responds? Who pulls out the heavier equipment, like the snow plows when they get stuck? Well, that's where the National Guard gets pulled in," Lt. Gavin Peterson of the Illinois National Guard told WAND News.
When the state is under a disaster declaration and the snow is too bad even for plows, National Guard troops answer the call for help.
"When incidents like that occur, we can try to do our best to assist them to getting them off the side of the road and back to clearing the snow so we can actually get emergency vehicles and medical professionals to where they need to be," Lt. Peterson explained.
All day, National Guard soldiers have been helping Illinois State Police dig out plow trucks, rescue stranded drivers and even direct traffic while troopers responded to crashes.
"So that is where the National Guard gets called in. We have large vehicles that we have spread out across the state," Lt. Peterson added.
The work won't stop until roads are safe again for drivers.
"We're on standby at numerous positions throughout the day, changing shifts. So as long as the state police need us we're going to remain here and we're going to assist them," Lt. Peterson said.
Lt. Peterson said stranded drivers should not call the Illinois National Guard, but call 911 or their local police department. Police will call for backup if it becomes necessary.
He does want to remind drivers to stay clear of military vehicles as well as plows and tow trucks. He asks everyone to stay home if possible.
