PEORIA, Ill (WAND) Illinois National Guard began mobilizing members to Washington D.C on Thursday. 18 members left from Peoria, part of the 200 that will be represented from Illinois. The National Guard has gone in previous years, but the amount of troops and the threat level are heightened this year.
"Whatever law enforcement needs there, whether it's the metropolitan police, whether it's a federal law enforcement agency whatever it is, we'll go there and they'll give us some direction on what we can do there", said Jacob Moushon, technical sergeant based in Peoria.
