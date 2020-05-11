SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois National Guard is telling people a positive COVID-19 test does not disqualify them from signing up for the military.
"If you have completely recovered from COVID-19, then there i nothing in the Department of Defense guidance that says you can't enlist," said Lt. Col. Darren Horton of Williamsivlle, the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion. "There are some measures built into the guidance to ensure the safety of the force, but we can still consider qualified candidates for enlistment despite a previous COVID-19 diagnosis."
According to a May 6 Department of Defense policy, an applicant for appointment, enlistment or induction into the military services "with a history of COVID-19, confirmed by either a laboratory test or clinician diagnosis, will be authorized to process 28 days after the documented date of diagnosis."
If the person applying was hospitalized for COVID-19, they would be considered disqualified. However, with a review of the applicant's full hospital treatment records, the applicant may qualify for a medical waiver and be allowed to enlist.
