Col. Michael Eastridge accepts the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team guidon from the brigade's command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Kelly during the brigade's Change of Command ceremony. Col. Seth Hible of Winfield, Illinois, assumed command of the Illinois National Guard’s 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) from Col. Michael Eastridge on Jan. 8 at the Illinois National Guard Readiness Center in Urbana,. (U.S. Army photo taken by Spc. Dejuan Patterson, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)