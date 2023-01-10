URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Col. Seth Hible, of Winfield, Illinois accepted a new responsibility over the weekend.
On Sunday, Col. Hible assumed command of the Illinois National Guard’s 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) from Col. Michael Eastridge at the Illinois National Guard Readiness Center in Urbana.
“Colonel Eastridge did an outstanding job moving the 33rd IBCT forward during the COVID-19 pandemic, a very challenging time for maintaining training and readiness,” said Brig. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. “I am confident that Colonel Hible is the right officer to continue the unit’s legacy of excellence.”
With more than 3,500 Soldiers, the 33rd IBCT is the largest brigade in the Illinois Army National Guard and has units with lineage dating as far back as the Black Hawk War in 1832.
Col. Hible is a traditional National Guard officer with a full-time civilian job in addition to this part-time military duties. A Danville native, Hible is employed as a high school teacher in the Chicagoland area.
Hible has decades of command and staff experience and he plans to develop the leadership skills of the soldiers in his brigade.
“My hope is that I will leave the brigade with a plan on how to continue to develop leaders,” Hible said. “I want the brigade to have a sense of its history. I want a Soldier to be able to leave the brigade knowing their place in history. I want the Soldiers to feel like they are a part of something else. They are part of a legacy.”
