PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Six Illinois National Guard soldiers deployed to California Saturday to help battle wildfires.
Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the mission Friday.
The team took off in a CH-47 Chinook from the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion based in Peoria, Illinois. The Illinois National Guard said the team will be in California for 14 days.
The LNU Lightnight Complex in northern California has charred more than 350,000 acres, destroyed nearly 1,000 structures, forced thousands to evacuate and has claimed several lives.
This spring, California Governor Gavin Newsom came to our state’s aid by loaning Illinois 100 ventilators in our time of need, and right now we have an opportunity to return the favor,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “California first responders are not only battling wildfires, they’re doing so in a COVID environment under the threat of severe heat and rolling blackouts. Our team of Illinois National Guard airmen will be coming in to provide additional manpower and equipment to help tackle this disaster. Our airmen are well-trained for these types of missions and will be a valuable resource for the Golden State.”
The Emergency Management Assistance Compact coordinates requests for assistance. The EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows states to request help from other states during these types of emergencies. California will pay for all costs associated with these deployments.
