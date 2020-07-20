FREEPORT, Ill. (WAND) - 120 Illinois Army National Guard soldiers are home after being deployed for the past year.
The 333rd Military Police Company, headquartered in Freeport, Illinois, mobilized in June 2019. Their return had been delayed by two months due to COVID-19.
The unit arrived at Fort Bliss, Texas, on July 1. They spent two weeks in quarantine and two days of administrative out processing.
The soldiers were then allowed to fly home to their families.
While deployed, the 333rd conducted key military police law enforcement missions in support of the local U.S. Navy commander.
Details, including the location of the 333rd Military Police Company’s overseas mission, are being withheld for the security and safety of the Soldiers and their families.
There will not be a traditional welcome home ceremony due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.