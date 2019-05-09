(WAND) - Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the nonprofit organizations in Illinois who were chosen as part of their literacy grants.
The company awarded nearly $150,00 to nonprofits focusing on supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves. The grants awarded to Illinois organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 11,000 Illinoisans.
Statewide grants are part of more than $8.3 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded this morning. Applications for next year can be found by, clicking here.
Below is a list of those who received a grant.