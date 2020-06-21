ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois nursing homes can now allow visitors for residents as long as visits remain outdoors, according to new guidance released by the state.
According to the rules released, residents are limited to two visitors each. The maximum number of residents and visitors allowed in an outdoor space at one time will depend on the size of the outdoor space.
People will be required to keep a six foot distance while outdoors.
Visitors will need to book an appointment with the facility ahead of time. Visitors must be prescreened over the phone 24 hours ahead of time using a symptoms checklist from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Each facility is required to screen and check temperatures of visitors as they arrive.
Any residents with COVID-19 will not be able to take part in outdoor visits. Residents expecting visitors should also be screened before each visit.
Visits must remain outside but can take place under a canopy or tent without walls. Residents and visitors must wear face masks during the entire visit.
“This is a positive step in the recovery process for nursing homes. After many months of virtual contact with their spouses, children and other loved ones, we know our residents will have many joyful reunions in the days ahead,” Pat Comstock, director of COVID Response for the Health Care Council of Illinois, said in a statement.
