WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) – The U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved seven state plans for funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Illinois will be receiving up to $354.6 million.
Illinois will use the money to fund four programs. A new loan guarantee program; two loan participation programs; and a new equity/venture capital program for small businesses.
The programs support small businesses, with a priority on underserved businesses, such as businesses owned by low-and-moderate-income individuals, people of color, and people in communities impacted by transitions and in rural areas.
