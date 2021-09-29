SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The Illinois Office of Tourism has released the 2021 Fall Color Report.
The Fall Color report is a guide to help residents and visitors know the best time to spot fall foliage in all regions across the state.
According to this years report, the best time to see the leaves changes will be mid-October. In northern and western parts of Illinois the best time to see the colors change is the second week of October. And in Southern Illinois fall colors peak towards the last week in October.
The Illinois Fall Color Report is released annually, every fall in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources .
Along with the Fall Color Report, new road trip itineraries highlighting fall experiences around Illinois were also released.
“The annual Fall Color Report offers travelers yet another reason to book their trip to Illinois and is the latest in a series of efforts by our administration to boost tourism activity in Illinois,” said Sylvia Garcia, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “We hope visitors will use both the Illinois Fall Color report and new road trip itineraries as helpful resources to plan a trip to Illinois and take in some of the state’s most scenic views, while stimulating foot traffic at businesses, attractions and hotels that are vital to our tourism economy.”
The Fall Color Report is updated weekly, offering Illinoisans and visitors alike a real-time look at where to spot fall foliage during peak times throughout the season.
For more information visit the Fall Color Report website.
