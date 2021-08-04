ST. LOUIS (WAND) — An Illinois Police officer was hit and killed Wednesday morning, while attempting to deploy spike strips to stop a vehicle in pursuit on the McKinley Bridge.
Officer Brian Pierce of the Brooklyn Police Department was putting out spike strips along the bridge around 3 a.m. when he was struck by a Dodge Charger, according to Illinois State Police.
According to KSDK, the Charger was involved in a pursuit that started in Brooklyn. It was later found abandoned in Missouri, ISP said.
The officer was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
As officials were investigating the incident, a Kia Optima sped through the police barricade, crashing into several police cars.
Police fired shots at the vehicle and struck the driver.
All four passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody, including the driver, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The McKinley Bridge was closed for several hours while police investigated the incidents.
No other information about the incidents has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.