ILLINOIS (WAND) - Fully vaccinated people in Illinois no longer have to wear masks in most settings after Gov. JB Pritzker updated an executive order to align with federal guidance.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also rescinded emergency rules in the Control of Communication Disease Code enforcing masking and social distancing for people in business settings. Illinoisans who are not vaccinated should keep wearing masks in most settings, and both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks while on public transportation, in congregate facilities and in health care settings.
Masks are still required in Illinois schools, according to guidance from IDPH and the Illinois State Board of Education. Masks are required in daycare, per Illinois Department of Children and Family Services rules.
“Getting vaccinated is the ultimate protection from COVID-19 and the quickest ticket back to normal life,” said Pritzker. “With public health experts now saying fully vaccinated people can safely remove their masks in most settings, I’m pleased to follow the science and align Illinois’ policies with the CDC’s guidance. I also support the choice of individuals and businesses to continue to mask out of an abundance of caution as this pandemic isn’t over yet.”
“While the updated guidance from the CDC is welcome news, let me remind everyone that this guidance is only for those people who are fully vaccinated,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Individuals who do not have the protection afforded by one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines should still wear a mask. While more than 64% of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, we need to increase that number. To slow down disease spread and the development of even more deadly variants, we need as many people as possible to be vaccinated.”
State leaders said as of Monday, over 4.6 Illinoisans were fully vaccinated. This includes 58 percent of residents who are 16 or older, 64 percent of people 18 and older and 86 percent of people 65 and older.
The CDC says indoor and outdoor activities now only have a minimal risk for fully vaccinated people. Fully vaccinated people also have a lower risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to people who aren't vaccinated.
Fully vaccinated people can do the following, per federal officials:
- Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance
- Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel
- Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States
- Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings
- Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic
- Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible
People who are fully vaccinated should still:
- Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
- Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations
