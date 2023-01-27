(WAND) — Multiple officials in the state of Illinois have released statements regarding the release of the body cam footage showing the brutal beating of a man in Memphis by police officers.
State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) released this statement:
"Seeing the footage of Tyre Nichols' brutal beating is extremely unsettling. Year after year, day after day, we continue to see brutal murders of Black and Brown people at the hands of police across the country. Enough is enough. This has to stop.
"We cannot continue to sit by and watch. Here in Illinois we have fought to end systemic racism, but there is more to do. My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols and his family. I will continue to fight for what is right and protect our rights."
Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly made this statement:
"The criminal conduct displayed in the video released today is a betrayal of the public trust, a betrayal of a sacred oath, and a betrayal of all the men and women who serve the cause of justice and public safety. We condemn the abhorrent acts of those now charged and we commend the swift action of our peers at #TBI as they seek justice for Tyre. ISP will not only pray, but will work for justice and peace."
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following:
“First and foremost: my thoughts are with the family of Tyre Nichols and the Memphis community. As those who were blessed to call Mr. Nichols a family member, friend, or neighbor mourn, we must commit to pursuing justice for his death, which feels all too familiar for far too many Americans, especially Black Americans.
“Mr. Nichols’ killing is a violation of the social contract between law enforcement and the people they are sworn to protect—and people are rightfully demanding accountability, corrective action, and justice. I join Mr. Nichols’ family and President Biden in asking for demonstrations to remain peaceful.
“We must support the efforts of local, state, and federal authorities as they continue their investigation into Mr. Nichols’ death. And elected officials must continue taking steps to create a justice system that is truly equal for all. I’m committed to working with Senator Booker and our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to finally achieve critical reforms.”
Lt. Governor Stratton made the following statement:
"Today, I speak the name of Tyre Nichols. He was a son, a brother, and a father. Tyre should be alive today.
"Once again, the people of this country must see and be exposed to violent, sickening video from a traffic stop. Violence at the hands of police and systemic racism has taken far, far too many lives. This trauma is not and never will be normal. This must end.
"I send my deepest condolences to the people of Memphis and all who are hurt and outraged after the release of this video. As communities peacefully protest and make space to grieve and process, we stand with you. We remain committed to healing the harms of such injustice and protecting the right to life, safety, and happiness for Black and Brown families.
"As the mother of four daughters, I can’t imagine the anguish of losing a child so suddenly and so violently. Tyre’s family and loved ones will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers, as they grapple with the ongoing pain and trauma of this video and his tragic death. I hope they have the support and comfort needed in this incredibly difficult time. May his memory be a blessing."
