DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Monday was a big day for Illinois as folks around here showed pride in trailblazing efforts for humanity.
"Women have been oppressed for so many years and with women playing such an important role in society today, I feel really good to be in one of the first states to have women's voter rights," said Andre Fuller, an Illinois native.
WAND-TV spoke to a number of people in passing, including some who didn't know Illinois was a part of such history.
"That's amazing, I feel good about it," said Dan and Linda Sutton. "History is something to be celebrated, not bogged down or shamed."
By the beginning of the 20th century, the role that women played in American society had changed and several states followed Illinois in establishing women's suffrage.
"I think it's amazing, just being an African-American woman. To see the progress and the change over the years and to be a part of it is also a new experience," said Millikin University student Alicia Cunningham.
Cunningham was joined on the steps to her campus by her peer Megan Carey, who also shared her thoughts on women's rights.
"We're continuing to have to change the culture of wanting women to vote and getting them comfortable enough to express their opinions and thoughts," said Carey. "So it's interesting that even though it's been some time for us to be able to vote, we're still having to fight that battle of getting women to want to."
While the country may still have a ways to go, it still celebrated a victory Monday.
"As the [Macon] County clerk, it's great," said Josh Tanner. "It's an important day to remember in history but I do think that with voting rights, the most important day to remember is election day and the best way to remember that piece of history is to get out and vote."
For those who aren't registered voter, allow this to be encouragement for becoming part of the solution.