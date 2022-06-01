(WAND) - The Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act has now been repealed. A new measure taking affect Wednesday, HB-370, the Youth and Health Safety Act, ends the PNA law that required a minor seeking abortion care to notify a designated family member.
The bill which repeals the Parental Notice of Abortion Act was sponsored by Senator Elgie Sims and Representative Anna Moeller, and was approved by the General Assembly in October of 2021, and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in December 2021.
ACLU released a statement saying the PNA law often put "young people in unsafe and harmful family situations in further danger when they sought to access this health care."
“Prior to today, pregnant young people could make any medical decision without barriers except abortion. Now thankfully they have the same right to make a confidential decision about their health care as everyone else” said Emily Werth, staff attorney at the ACLU of Illinois. “Today abortion is treated just like all other forms of health care in this state.”
This new measure comes as a draft opinion leaked from the Supreme Court early this month suggests a majority of Justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Parental Notice of Abortion Act has been enforced in Illinois since 2013.
“During the nearly nine years the harmful law was in effect we helped more than 625 young people get the court approval they unfortunately needed to have an abortion. Only one of our client’s judicial bypass waiver requests was ever denied by a judge. All people, regardless of their age, know what decision is best for them. And everyone should have the right to decide for themselves,” Werth added.
The Catholic Conference of Illinois released the following statement regarding the passage of the bill:
"As of today, the Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act has been repealed. Parents no longer have the right to know if their minor daughter is seeking an abortion or suffering from any of the physical or mental health issues that may be associated such a procedure.
It is a grave injustice that the Illinois General Assembly and Governor Pritzker repealed this law. The Parental Notice of Abortion Act was a broadly-supported, reasonable safeguard that allowed Illinois’ parents to properly exercise love and care for their children. Every other state in the Midwest has at least a Parental Notification law, and polling indicates that over 70% of Illinois voters support Parental Notification.
Our state government should be in the business of supporting families and assisting parents raise their children, not undermining them. Not only has the will of the people been thwarted, but the state now has removed family support from a minor to face an unplanned pregnancy alone and is offering nothing in return to protect and provide for her.
We call on the citizens of Illinois to urge our elected officials to properly value parental rights, the needs of minors who face unplanned pregnancies and above all God’s gift of human life from conception to natural death."
The measure does not include any funding for minors seeking abortions.
