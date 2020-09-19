SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois achieved another COVID-19 testing milestone Saturday, as more than five million Illinoisans have been tested since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, laboratories collected 74,286 new tests over the past 24 hours.
From those tests, health officials announced 2,529 new COVID-19 cases, along with 25 additional deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 272,856 during the pandemic, with 8,436 total fatalities related to the virus.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the state dropped once again on Saturday, falling from 3.58% to 3.52%.
