BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A patient at Memorial Hospital in Belleville has been referred to the Illinois Department of Health over concerns of COVID-19, formerly known as corona virus.
"Following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BJC HealthCare hospitals have processes in place to screen patients for risk of coronavirus, or COVID-19," Renth said in a statement shared with KSDK News.
The patient will receive further lab testing. Results could be back in a few days, according to Renth.
