SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A bill moving through the statehouse could require water bottle filling stations inside future large buildings in Illinois.
The plan would apply to new properties that are 5,000 square feet or larger and any buildings with an occupancy of over 100 people.
Illinois state law requires water fountains in public buildings, but sponsors explained Thursday that more people are using their own water bottles or containers to reduce plastic and help the environment.
Rep. Jenn Ladisch Douglass (D-Elmhurst) said the cost for water bottle filling stations will be equivalent to regular water fountains.
"Like many things, it depends on what you purchase. Elkay is one example of a water filling station water fountains that are used consistently," Ladisch Douglass said. "I have two examples here. It depends on what you choose, they are both about the same cost."
The Illinois Environmental Council, Sierra Club, and Public Health Council support the proposal.
Senate Bill 1715 passed unanimously out of the House Public Health Committee Thursday morning. The plan now heads to the House floor for a full vote. If approved, the legislation will move to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.