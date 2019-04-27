A memorial for 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund grows outside of his family's home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Crystal Lake, Ill. The child's parents, 36-year-old Joann Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr., appeared in court Thursday on first-degree murder and other charges. A judge ordered both held in jail on $5 million bail. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)