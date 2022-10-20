CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) —The Illinois Poison Center (IPC) is warning parents to be aware of health risks this spooky season. The IPC said they expect to begin receiving calls about candy, dry ice, glow sticks, and Halloween makeup.
When it comes to candy safety, IPC has the following tips:
- Inspect your child’s candy after trick-or-treating.
- Discard candy with torn packages, holes, or opened wrapping.
- Discard expired items or anything that might seem questionable.
- Check candy labels to ensure your child isn’t allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Do not allow the child to eat any home-baked goods he or she may have received.
- For small children, remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys.
IPC's Medical Director, Dr. Michael Wahl, said he is anticipating about 100 calls about glow sticks in the next few weeks. He suggests parents remind children not to chew on or break open glow sticks or any other glow-in-the-dark products. Dr. Wahl also recommends, if a glow stick substance comes into contact with the skin or the mouth, wash it off immediately. If a glow stick substance gets into the eye, or if more than mild skin/oral irritation occurs, call the IPC right away for treatment recommendations.
IPC is also offering tips when it comes to using dry ice for Halloween:
- Make sure to wear protective clothing, such as appropriate gloves when handling dry ice, as skin exposure can cause significant damage, as can ingestion.
- Since dry ice can cause burns similar to frostbite, do not place any directly in a punch bowl or drinking cups.
- Call the IPC for help if a skin burn from dry ice is suspected.
- Do not use dry ice in an unventilated area, as carbon dioxide gas is produced. Be sure to store it in an insulated container, not in the freezer.
You can call the IPC's free, confidential 24-hour helpline at 1-800-222-1222 to speak with a specially trained physicians, nurses and pharmacist.
