SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) has donated nearly one million pounds of pork as part of their Pork Power donation program.
On Thursday, IPPA President Elect, Chad Leman, was joined by Illinois Corn Marketing Board Director, Dale Haudrich, and staff members from the Illinois Pork Producers Association, the Illinois Corn Growers Association and the Illinois Soybean Association at Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal to donate over 11,000 pounds of pork processed by Steidinger Foods.
Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal serves nearly 500 agency partners across 50 counties throughout Central and Eastern Illinois.
"As farmers, we are deeply passionate about donating to our local communities, providing food to those in need, and further expanding the reach of pork, a healthy source of protein," said IPPA President Elect, Chad Leman. "The Pork Power program allows us to do all those things and we look forward with much anticipation as we continue the road to reaching our goal of 1 million pounds of donated pork."
More information about the Pork Power donation program can be found here.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.