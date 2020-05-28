SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) said they've processes 1,302,154 in three months.
There were 58,263 new initial claims filed during the week ending May 23.
The total number of claims is nearly 12 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period last year, IDES processed just 102,000 claims for regular unemployment benefits.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program has processed 88,965 initial claims in its two weeks. PUA provides 100% federally-funded unemployment benefits for individuals who are unemployed for specified COVID-19-related reasons and are not eligible for the state’s regular unemployment insurance program, the extended benefit (EB) program under Illinois law, or the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (PEUC), including independent contractors and sole-proprietors. Up to 39 weeks’ worth of benefits are potentially available under the program for COVID-19-related unemployment claims.
Those who need assistance or have questions should visit the IDES website.
