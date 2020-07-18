ILLINOIS (WAND) - State officials said more than $7 million in federal funding will be going to organizations to help Illinois communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority said it will distribute $7.1 million in U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance money made available through federal stimulus legislation last spring.
Groups interested in participating should apply to ICJIA by July 24.
The money will be used for variety of purposes, including housing and rental assistance for people involved in the criminal justice system or those who have experienced violence. Funding will also go toward supporting services such as advocacy, case management, legal services and mental health.
Money will also be provided for community-based operations to pay rent, utilities or supplies related to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, supplying food to residents in need and other needs that local community officials determine.
Areas hardest hit by the pandemic will be the target based on analysis of the number of cases, unemployment and housing needs.
