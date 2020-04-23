(WAND) - About 26.5 million Americans have lost their jobs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
WalletHub ranked the States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to Coronavirus.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims.
Illinois ranked 43 in the study.
The following statistics were shared for Illinois:
- 1,161.96% Increase in Unemployment Claims (April 2020 vs April 2019)
- 102,736 the week of April 13, 2020 vs 8,141 the week of April 15, 2019
- 8th lowest increase in the U.S.
- 772.20% Increase in the Number of Unemployment Claims (April 2020 vs January 2020)
- 102,736 the week of April 13, 2020 vs 11,779 the week of January 1, 2020
- 12th lowest increase in the U.S.
