ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois scored in the middle when compared to all other states for health infrastructure during the pandemic, a WalletHub study found.
To score each state, WalletHub measured each across 14 metrics and graded them on a 100-point scale. These included, but were not limited to, total public health emergency preparedness funding per capita, public hospital system quality and public health care spending per capita.
Illinois ranked 48th in total public health emergency preparedness funding per capita. The only two lower-ranked states were California and New York.
Illinois ranked 14th in public hospital system quality, 37th in public healthcare spending per capita, 16th in number of hospital beds per capita, 19th in share of uninsured population and 20th in epidemiology workforce per capita.
Illinois was 24th in overall health infrastructure with a grade of 51.42. Delaware was directly ahead of Illinois with a grade of 52, and Texas sat at 25th with a 50.44 score.
WalletHub said it used a weighted average across all metrics to calculate the overall score for each state.
Click here for the full report.
