A new study suggests Illinois is the fifth-best driving state in the country.
It comes from data from QuoteWizard, one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces.
QuoteWizard analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. The company analyzed states on four factors to determine overall driver quality.
Those factors are:
- Accidents
- Speeding Tickets
- DUIs
- Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)
The best driving states were those with the lowest rate of incidents.
Best Driving States
- New Hampshire
- West Virginia
- Oklahoma
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Delaware
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Arizona
- Connecticut
- Missouri
- Pennsylvania
- Arkansas
- South Dakota
- Alabama
- Hawaii
- Nevada
- Maine
- Texas
- Minnesota
- New York
- Mississippi
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- Indiana
Worst Driving States
- Iowa
- North Dakota
- Virginia
- California
- Alaska
- Utah
- Idaho
- New Jersey
- Tennessee
- Wisconsin
- Nebraska
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Wyoming
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Ohio
- Washington
- Kansas
- South Carolina
- Montana
- New Mexico
- Colorado
- Florida
- Vermont
