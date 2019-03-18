(WAND) -Illinois ranked 3rd in hail claims last year, according to data.
State Farm reports they paid close to $330,000 in combined auto and homeowners claims due to hail in Illinois.
This was the third highest total across the United States. Colorado topped the list. Texas was second.
To see a map of the Top Ten states for hail damage, click HERE.
State Farm provided the following tips for staying safe in a hailstorm:
• Make a plan:
• A hailstorm can disrupt electrical service and is often accompanied by other severe weather events, such as tornadoes. Prepare your family for the hazards and inconveniences of a hailstorm by creating a disaster preparedness plan, including a disaster survival kit and an emergency evacuation plan.
• Stay informed:
• Hail often occurs during severe weather patterns, such as strong thunderstorms. When severe weather threatens, tune in to a battery-powered radio or a hand-crank NOAA weather radio for updates.
• A severe thunderstorm watch means that a storm poses an immediate threat to the people and property in its path. This warning may be accompanied by a siren or other community alert system.
• Move inside, stay inside:
• Hailstones vary greatly in size, but even small ones pose a danger to anything or anyone caught in a storm.
• As a storm approaches, put vehicles in the garage, bring pets inside and head indoors.
• Once indoors, close all drapes, blinds, or shades to prevent broken window glass and hailstones from entering your home. Stay indoors until the storm has passed.
• If you're on the road during a hailstorm, stay in your vehicle and slow down or stop, as roads may become slippery. Once you have pulled over safely, turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket to protect yourself from broken glass.
• Protect your roof:
• Roof damage is a common consequence of hailstorms. Following a strong storm, you should evaluate the condition of your roof to identify any damage and prevent further deterioration.
• The Federal Alliance of Safe Homes (FLASH) has information about strengthening your home's roof decking and shingles against hail and other severe weather. Even if your roof is not currently damaged, you may want to discuss making these changes with a reputable roofing contractor.
• You may qualify for discounts on your homeowners insurance premiums if you use certain impact-resistant roofing products. Before installing an impact-resistant roof or for more information about roofing discounts, please contact your State Farm agent.