(WAND) -Illinois is currently ranked the sickest state in the country, with more than 9 percent of the population suffering from flu-like symptoms.
The national average sick rate currently is 6.69 percent. That is compared to 3.86 percent this time last year and 4.34 percent for a typical season.
The data and ranking comes from Kinsa, a company that tracks flu-like illnesses in real time by collecting more than 25 million anonymous temperature readings.
The top 5 sickest states currently are:
- Illinois - 9.14%
- Michigan - 8.9%
- Wisconsin - 8.87%
- New Jersey - 8.67%
- New York - 8.6%
