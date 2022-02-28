ILLINOIS (WAND)- According to State Farm claims data, Illinois ranks third in the nation for catalytic converter thefts.
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, several states have seen the theft of auto parts skyrocket, particularly when it comes to catalytic converters.
Since 2019, State Farm has seen an increase of 313% in the number of claims paid in Illinois.
- In 2019, State Farm paid $651,000 for just over 480 catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois.
- In 2020, State Farm paid over $1.1M for 740 catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois.
- In 2021, State Farm paid for $3.1M for 1,985 catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois.
Nationally, the data is even more startling. State Farm claims for catalytic converter theft have increased 1,171% since 2019.
- In 2019, State Farm paid $4.6M for 2,535 catalytic converter theft claims nationally.
- In 2020, State Farm paid $20M for 10,265 catalytic converter theft claims nationally.
- In 2021, State Farm paid $62.6M for 32,265 catalytic converter theft claims nationally.
Locally, Macon County has been hit hard by catalytic converter thefts. Authorities reported making an arrest in late February after several dozen converters were recovered.
A catalytic converter is an emissions control device that’s in the exhaust system underneath a vehicle. The device makes it so that carbon monoxide is not coming out of a vehicle’s tailpipe.
Officials say thieves target catalytic converters because they are made from three valuable metals: platinum, rhodium and palladium.
Depending on the size of the converter, thieves can sell them for hundreds, even thousands, of dollars. For the owner of the car, it can be a costly crime due to the potential loss of work, finding and paying for alternate transportation, and paying thousands to get the car fixed.
To reduce the risk of auto parts being stolen, consider these tips:
- Park inside a garage or in a well-lit area
- If your vehicle must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice.
- To protect yourself, speak with your insurance agent to make sure that your auto policy covers the theft of your entire vehicle or its parts through comprehensive coverage.
