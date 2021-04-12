(WAND)- Even as states begin to reopen, thousands of businesses will not be opening back up due to the pandemic.
A new study by WalletHub identifies the States With the Most Pandemic-Proof Small Businesses.
The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 key metrics to identify the states where businesses have the greatest potential to recover.
The data set ranges from small businesses operating in highly affected industries to small-business credit conditions and the state's small-business friendliness.
Pandemic-Proof Small Businesses in Illinois (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
- 7th – Share of Small Businesses Operating in High-Risk Industries
- 7th – Share of Small-Business Employees Operating in High-Risk Industries Among Total Small-Business Employees
- 10th – WalletHub's "States Whose Weekly Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest" Score
- 20th – Business Vitality
- 28th – Average Annual Federal Small-Business Funding per GDP
- 13th – Total Amount of Small-Business Loans per Small-Business Employee
To view the full report and your state's rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-small-businesses-covid/72977
"Small businesses have a very positive outlook moving forward, largely because states are distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and rolling back restrictions as a result. Vaccination, combined with additional aid for small businesses in the most recent stimulus, declining COVID-19 cases and warmer weather, should result in greater business revenue in the coming months. Due to this increased revenue, businesses will be able to step up their hiring," said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. "The worst of the pandemic is behind us, and once businesses fully reopen, they should expect a boom in the coming years as a result of the pent-up demand from consumers."
