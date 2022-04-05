(WAND) - Illinois is the eighth most deadly state for distracted driving, according to a new report from the driver's education company Zutobi.
A report out this week found about 16% of all fatal crashes in 2019 were caused by distracted drivers. This includes everything from checking a cellphone, to eating, to applying makeup or using a GPS. Experts said taking your eyes off the road for even a few seconds can be deadly.
"It takes about five seconds, on average, to respond to a text message. If you're driving 55 miles per hour, that's the same as driving the entire length of a football field, and in that distance a lot of things can happen," Leo Waldenback, the head of growth for Zutobi, told WAND News.
This Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Waldenback recommends enabling the "Do Not Disturb" mode on your phone while driving. Drivers can also switch their phones to airplane mode until they've reached their destination.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.