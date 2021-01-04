Illinois ranks at the top of the most moved from states in 2020

(WAND) - Illinois is ranked third on the most moved from states in 2020.
The 2020 National Migration Study conducted by United Van Lines shows that more residents moved out of Illinois than in 2020.
At least 66% of the moves were outbound.
Chicago ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities that outbound migration in 2020 with 69% of outbound moves.
The study revealed the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the moves.
The other states on the list are: New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, California, Kansas, North Dakota, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.