SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Raptor Center is treating a bird that is a threatened species in Illinois.
The Illinois Raptor Center said this is a first for them, treating a Mississippi Kite.
It was found caught between two fences being chased by a hawk in Springfield.
The Mississippi Kite is a Raptor that mainly eats flying insects like cicadas and dragonflies.
The Mississippi Kite is an Illinois State Threatened species.
The bird has a broken beak and wrist. The center is treating him and trying to nurse him back to health.
They will be posting updates on their Facebook page.
