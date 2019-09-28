(WAND) - Earlier this week, the Trump administration rolled out changes to the Endangered Species Act. Now environmental groups are speaking out against the changes, and Illinois and 17 other states are suing the White house over the matter.
The Endangered Species Act was originally signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1973, offering protections to animals and plants facing extinction. Over 2,000 species are currently listed as either endangered and threatened. 34 of those species reside in Illinois, including the Piping Plover and the Karner Blue Butterfly.
On Thursday, the Trump Administration rolled out changes to the law, including a revision to how species can be added or removed from the Endangered Species List. The White House claims the changes make the law more efficient. But Illinois Raptor Center Program Director Jacques Nuzzo says the changes were unnecessary.
"There was really nothing wrong with the old plan," Nuzzo told WAND. "It worked extremely well for the public, and it worked extremely well for the states, and it worked extremely well for the animals that it was protecting. It didn't work all that super-great for corporations and businesses and stuff like that, and so that's what this whole change is. It's been changed so they benefit more from it than the other people did."
Illinois, along with 16 other states and 2 cities, has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the law changes.
In a statement, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said:
"With these new rules, the federal government is once again turning its back on science and putting these species and the environment at risk. I am committed to continuing to fight federal attempts to ignore or roll back existing environmental protections."
More on the lawsuit can be found here.