SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker announces the first union agreement in Illinois, requiring vaccines for certain state workers in congregate facilities.
260 supervisory employees at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), which VR-704 represents, are covered under this agreement.
Employees will have until October 14 to receive their first shot, and those who choose to receive a two-dose vaccine will have until November 18 to get the second shot administered.
Employees who do not receive the vaccine or an exemption by the dates identified will receive progressive disciplinary measures, which could ultimately lead to discharge.
The agreement includes a process in which employees can be exempted based on medical contraindications or sincerely held religious beliefs.
"With new variants among us, the quick spread of COVID-19 in congregate settings in Illinois and across the nation continues to harm the most vulnerable among us," said Governor JB Pritzker. "We have a safe and proven tool to end this pandemic, and vaccination remains the most effective way to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. I'm proud to reach this agreement with these critical labor partners and applaud VR-704 for taking this critical step to combat the virus and keep all of our State residents safe."
Pritzker announced last month that all state workers in a state-run congregate facility would be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
That includes IDOC, DJJ, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), and the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) employees subject to bargaining.
Negotiations between the unions representing the rest of the workforce impacted by this mandate are ongoing.
"When staff take the life-saving vaccine, they are protecting their colleagues, individuals in custody, and communities while moving the agency closer to normal operations," said Rob Jeffreys, Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections. "This commitment will help IDOC overcome the challenges associated with infection control in congregate living environments."
To further encourage vaccinations under the agreement with VR-704, employees will receive an additional personal day.
Employees may even receive compensation if the vaccine administration is not available during an employee's regularly scheduled shift.
In addition, vaccinated employees will receive paid "COVID time" so that if a vaccinated employee gets COVID-19 or must quarantine due to COVID-19, they will receive a period of paid time off without using their benefit time.
