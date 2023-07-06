SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois REALTORS® is donating up to $25,000 to families affected by the tornadoes and storms that hit central Illinois last week.
Those affected by the severe weather can apply for assistance through the Illinois REALTORS® Relief Foundation online at https://www.illinoisrealtors.org/about/foundations/irrf/.
Each family can receive relief assistance of up to $500.
“This storm was very devastating in so many ways. It caused significant property damage, loss of electricity and prevented so many of our neighbors from celebrating the Independence Day holiday weekend with their family and friends,” said Jeff Baker, Illinois REALTORS® CEO. “We look forward to assisting as many of our neighbors as possible through our relief assistance.”
Over the course of the last year, Illinois REALTORS® Relief Foundation has provided disaster relief assistance to families across Illinois including those impacted by floods in Southwest Illinois, victims of last year’s Highland Park July 4 parade shooting, other tragedies and natural disasters.
