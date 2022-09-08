ILLINOIS (WAND)- More families are getting the chance to become homeowners, as the State relaunches its Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors."
The Program is designed to help families overcome barriers that prevent them from becoming homeowners.
More than 1,600 home buyers will receive $6,000 dollars in forgivable assistance, which is funded through $10 million dollars in Rebuild Illinois Capital funds.
The program aims to help working class families and families of color who have historically faced more barriers seeking loans.
According to the U.S. Census, 75% of white Illinois families own their homes, compared to 39% of black Illinois families and 53% of Latinx Illinois families.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide a 30 year first mortgage with a fixed interest rate and $6,000 in down payment. The payment assistance will also be forgiven after five years.
Click here to apply.
