SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The State of Illinois is releasing $50 million in funding for the first round of matching grants of Connect Illinois, the state's $420 million statewide broadband expansion.
Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement Wednesday. "We're beginning to deliver on an ambitious 4-year plan to deliver broadband to homes, businesses, and community institutions like hospitals and libraries in every corner of the state," Governor Pritzker said.
"I want to be clear: This isn't about a person's ability to check Facebook. This is about a small business owner having the tools she needs to reach new customers," Pritzker added. "This is about an elderly couple's ability to get access to medical experts anywhere in the nation even if they live in a rural community. This is about giving children the ability to research their homework assignments online. In short, this is about the right of all our communities to access health care, education, and economic opportunity."
Applicants have to provide at least 50% of non-state funding, doubling the size of the country's largest state competitive grant program to expand high-speed internet.
Applicants will include internet service providers, nonprofits, local governments, and rural cooperatives.
Grant responses for the first $50 million round of funding must be submitted before Friday, April 3. Up to $5 million per project will be available in the first round.
The Notice of Funding Opportunity is available by clicking HERE.
The purpose of Connect Illinois is to provide universal access to basic broadband for homes, businesses, and community institutions by 2024.
The Rebuild Illinois capital plan included $420 million for broadband expansion.