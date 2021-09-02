CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker, and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that more than $252 million in rental assistance has been paid on behalf of almost 29,500 renter households impacted by COVID-19 through the Illinois Rental Payment Program.
The ILRPP launched back in May 2021 to help those who missed rent payments due to the pandemic.
The program pays landlords directly up to $25,000 in financial assistance.
50% of the $500 million in available ILRPP funds has already been paid, making Illinois one of the highest rental assistance providers among all state grantees per the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
This is in addition to the more than $230 million Illinois disbursed to renters in 2020 through an inaugural pandemic rental assistance program.
"Having a roof over your head is the foundation of a thriving life, and Illinois is fiercely combatting the pandemic's destabilizing effects on that foundation by keeping our residents on their feet," said Governor JB Pritzker. "As the need for assistance only grows more urgent, we are proudly one of the top states in the nation at getting dollars out to those in need. With over $250 million out the door and millions more on the way, we won't stop until we can make a difference for every family possible."
"Far too many people are facing housing insecurity and the risk of homelessness, especially during this pandemic," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Illinois continues to stand with those in need, building on existing resources and assistance to ensure that the state's most vulnerable residents keep a roof over their head."
The Illinois Rental Payment Program provides up to 12 months of past-due rent and up to three months of future rent payments for tenants at risk of housing instability due to the pandemic.
To date, IHDA has received nearly 98,865 completed ILRPP applications from renters and landlords in 100 of Illinois' 102 counties, reviewed more than 70,000 applications, approved 29,433 applications, and paid out more than $252.5 million to renters experiencing hardships due to the pandemic for an average of $8,580 per household.
Completed application approvals will be under review through the end of September. Gov. Pritzker recently extended the eviction moratorium through Sunday, Oct. 3.
"In 2020, Governor Pritzker tasked IHDA with developing and implementing an emergency rental assistance program to provide rapid and direct relief to households impacted by the pandemic, something we had never done previously," said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. "I am proud to report that IHDA has now provided over $483 million in rental assistance since Aug. 2020, and staff will continue to review and process applications as quickly as possible to provide aid to vulnerable households. For those who were not initially eligible or missed the application window, more help will be available in the fall."
Delays may occur with the processing of applications due to the amount of federally required documentation needed to approve funding.
Of the 70,000 applications to go through an initial review, IHDA has identified 36,000 applications with incomplete or missing documentation (e.g., a government-issued ID, proof of household income, proof of address, or evidence of past-due rent).
IHDA is in the process of emailing landlords and/or tenants detailing what is missing, with information on a timeframe and a process to submit the documentation to complete their application for processing. Despite these challenges, Illinois remains a national leader in dispersing rental assistance.
"The Illinois Rental Payment Program is something the people of Illinois should be proud of. While many states have struggled to provide comfort to their struggling renters, Illinois is a champion," said State Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago). "This is a tremendous milestone, but our work is not done. With additional assistance coming this fall, we will continue to work with IHDA to better provide help to our constituents, so they do not have to live in fear of being evicted."
This initial funding was provided through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, and additional rounds of assistance, including rent and mortgage, will be announced later this fall from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Tenants and landlords should continue to check their email (including spam folders) for any updates from IHDA regarding their application. To speak with an IHDA call center representative, please call (866) 454-3571 (toll-free).
"After launching one of the largest assistance programs in the nation in 2020, we knew Illinois was prepared to bring much-needed relief to renters and property owners throughout the state to limit the impact the pandemic may have on communities," said State Senator Christopher Belt (D-East St. Louis). "The Illinois General Assembly acted swiftly once the federal emergency rental assistance funds were allocated to Illinois to limit housing insecurity and homelessness. Rental assistance continues to be available for all eligible Illinois renters and additional rental and mortgage assistance programs set to launch later this year after an additional allocation of funding from the Illinois General Assembly."
For renters who missed the window to apply for assistance through IHDA, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) will be accepting rental assistance applications until funding runs out.
