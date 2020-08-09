SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,382 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, significantly less than Saturday's numbers.
However, laboratories collected only 41,354 new tests compared to more than 48,000 Saturday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 8 additional deaths Sunday.
New test results gave the state a one-day positivity rate of 3.34%, significantly lower than Saturday’s 4.56% rate. The seven-day positivity rate in the state has fallen to 4.11%.
According to IDPH data, the state has now recorded a total of 194,080 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 7,636 fatalities reported.
