SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced 1,402 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including an additional 14 deaths.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new numbers bring Illinois' total number of cases to 274,258. The statewide death toll now sits at 8,450.
After passing the five million test mark yesterday, laboratories collected 48,011 tests in the past 24 hours. The statewide seven-day positivity rate sits at 3.49 percent.
The state’s recovery rate for the virus, defined as patients reporting no symptoms six or more weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, remains at 96%.
Currently, 1,417 patients remain hospitalized statewide, with 357 of those patients in intensive care units. A total of 151 patients remain on ventilators at this time.
