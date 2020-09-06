SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,403 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 5 additional deaths.
The report brings Illinois' total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 248,177. The state death toll now stands at 8,171.
Laboratories collected 46,496 new tests over the past 24 hours. Illinois has now tested a total of 4,371,876 people.
Illinois' recovery rate sits at 96%. This represents the people who have recovered from the virus after initially testing positive.
