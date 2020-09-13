SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials confirmed 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, with 14 additional deaths Sunday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 261,371.
The state's death toll now sits at 8,309.
Laboratories collected 46,890 new tests in the past 24 hours. The seven-day statewide positivity rate remained at 3.7%.
Hospitalization numbers in the state did decline a bit on Sunday, with 1,422 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals statewide. Of those patients, 328 are in intensive care units, and 136 are on ventilators, per new figures released today.
