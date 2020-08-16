SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,562 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 18 additional deaths.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has now jumped to 206,081. The state death toll sits at 7,744.
Laboratories collected a total of 37,089 tests in the past 24 hours.
Sunday’s new test results bring the state’s 7-day rolling positivity rate up by one-tenth of a percent, from 4% to 4.1%, according to newly available data.
Hospitalization numbers were also up slightly on Sunday, with 1,581 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 345 are currently housed in intensive care units, while 116 patients are currently on ventilators.
