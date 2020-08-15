SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,828 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with five additional deaths.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, labs collected 44,414 tests in the past 24 hours. The state has tested more than 3 million people since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois saw a little bit of good news Saturday. The 7-day positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time since Aug. 5. IDPH records show that the rate currently sits at 3.9%.
Illinois has now had a total of 204,519 positive cases and 7,726 deaths since the pandemic began.
