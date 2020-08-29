SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,880 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 11 additional deaths.
Saturday marked an unfortunate milestone as the state surpassed the 8,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health said a total of 8,008 Illinoisans have now died due to COVID-related causes.
Laboratories collected 48,784 new tests in the past 24 hours. The statewide seven-day positivity rate fell slightly to 4%, according to IDPH data.
