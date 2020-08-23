SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,893 new COVID-19 cases Sunday along with six additional deaths.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, the state has now reported a total of 220,178 cases and 7,880 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For the fifth straight day, the state reported more than 50,000 new COVID-19 tests. Laboratories collected 54,351 new tests in the past 24 hours.
After rising throughout last week, the statewide seven-day positivity rate dipped for the second straight day. It sits at 4.2% as of Sunday.
